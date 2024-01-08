Over 29,000 bogus firms involved in suspected Input Tax Credit evasion detected across country

A total of over 29 thousand bogus firms involved in suspected Input Tax Credit evasion of over 44 thousand crore rupees have been detected across the country since May last year.

The GST formations under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs are carrying out a focused drive on the issue of bogus registrations and the issuance of fake invoices. The Finance Ministry said, the drive is taking place across the country to curb fraud in GST and increase compliance. The Ministry said, 121 people have been arrested so far in this regard. The Government has taken various measures to strengthen the GST registration process. The Ministry said, pilot projects of biometric-based Aadhar authentication at the time of registration have been launched in Gujarat, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.