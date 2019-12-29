FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen, 3 boats seized

WEB DESK
Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 14 Indian fishermen along with their three boats on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. A Navy statement said that the fishermen were detained in the seas north of the Delft island yesterday and have been handed over to fisheries department in Jaffna for further process.

As per new rules effective since last year, the fishermen arrested for the first time are given a commuted sentence of three years and released after necessary court procedure.

The fishermen issue has been a longstanding issue between the two neighbours and a Joint working group has been set up to resolve the issue.

Srilankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his visit to India a last month had announced to release all Indian boats in Srilankan custody and necessary process in this regard has commenced.

