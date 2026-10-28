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UAE Prez honours FlyDubai pilot Captain Machchhar with top civilian bravery award

28 October 2026 8:19 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

amn/ web desk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members, including Captain Smit Machchhar. The honour, one of the UAE’s top civilian awards, has been conferred in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers during an in-flight incident aboard FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. 

The UAE President, in the presence of Vice President & Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received the crew members. The leaders praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft, affirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAE. The crew members expressed their gratitude to the UAE President and pride in receiving the honour, which reflects recognition of their service, dedication and commitment.

The honours were presented by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility. The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Emirates Airline and Group, along with other senior officials.

On September 30, Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot while aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 enroute from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The crew, assisted by another pilot on board and passengers, intervened to bring the situation under control. The pilots regained control of the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. UAE investigations later revealed that the co-pilot had planned to seize the aircraft and carry out an attack at Tel Aviv airport.

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