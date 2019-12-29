US: 5 injured in stabbing attack during Hanukkah celebrations

WEB DESK

In the United States, five people were injured in a stabbing attack during Hanukkah celebrations near a Synagogue at Monsey in the north of New York City with large population of Orthodox Jews.

According to local media, the attacker armed with a machete broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul and began stabbing people as they rushed into a nearby synagogue, barricading the doors from inside and prompting the perpetrator to flee.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region reported five victims.