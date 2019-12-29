Egypt: 22 killed in two separate road accidents

WEB DESK

A bus with 16 Indian tourists onboard met with an accident near Ain Sokhna in Egypt yesterday. The Indian Embassy in Cairo said, the mission officials are present at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo.

The Embassy has released two helpline numbers. These are 20-1211299905 and 20-1283487779.

Two buses had crashed into a truck near Ain Sokhna in Egypt’s Suez governorate yesterday. Ain Sokhna is a popular seaside resort town in the southeast of Cairo.

Official sources in Cairo said, five people including two Malaysian and three Egyptians were killed in the accident.

In another accident yesterday, at least 22 people were killed when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta.