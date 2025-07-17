Bangladesh govt forms probe body after deadly Gopalganj clashes

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The interim government of Bangladesh has launched an investigation into Wednesday’s deadly violence in Gopalganj that left at least four people dead and dozens injured in clashes between law enforcers and Awami League supporters.



According to a press release from the Chief Adviser’s Office, a 3-member committee will be led by Nasimul Ghani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, with two additional secretaries from the Ministries of Public Administration and Law and Justice. The committee has been directed to submit its findings within two weeks.



“The interim government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts, violence, and deaths are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the statement said. Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told reporters on Thursday that 25 people have been arrested so far and will be “brought under the purview of law.” “Operations are underway. This is part of the drive. It will continue as long as necessary. As long as the government stands, everyone involved will be dealt with,” he said, adding that the security agencies had intelligence about the event, “but not about the extent of the violence.”

Ten police personnel were also injured in the clashes, with two transferred to Dhaka for treatment and three others hospitalised locally. “I visited the hospital this morning and saw them myself,” the adviser added.



Chowdhury also praised the media for their real-time coverage: “You went live yesterday (July 16), and that helped us a lot. Please convey my thanks to the journalists… Their reporting was beneficial to the country, the nation, and to us.” He earlier pledged that those involved in unlawful acts would face justice to prevent a recurrence.