WeRide Launches Southeast Asia’s First Fully Driverless Robobus at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries.

Singapore, July 17, 2025

— WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global pioneer in autonomous driving technology, has officially launched Southeast Asia’s first fully driverless Robobus service at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Singapore. This marks a major milestone in the region’s transportation evolution, as the Robobus operates entirely without a safety officer on board.

Following a year of rigorous safety trials and public service since June 2024, the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) has granted WeRide full approval to operate its autonomous Robobus for public use. The vehicle has already completed thousands of successful trips, transporting tens of thousands of passengers within the RWS complex without any safety incidents.

Equipped with LIDAR, sensors, and 360-degree obstacle detection, the Robobus operates on a fixed 12-minute loop connecting key destinations such as Equarius Hotel, Hotel Ora, and The Galleria. Originally deployed as the first AV in Singapore without a steering wheel or pedals, the Robobus now leads the way in fully autonomous urban transport.

“This breakthrough proves our technology is safe, scalable, and ready for real-world deployment,” said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide. “Singapore’s proactive regulatory environment has been essential in this journey.”

WeRide has also established a dedicated R&D center in Singapore, backed by the Economic Development Board (EDB), to advance AV innovation and create high-tech jobs. Cindy Koh of EDB noted that WeRide’s presence supports Singapore’s ambition to be a global hub for autonomous mobility.

LTA Deputy Chief Executive Lam Wee Shann reaffirmed LTA’s commitment to supporting safe AV deployment to enhance productivity and connectivity.

Beyond RWS, WeRide continues expanding its footprint, including autonomous sanitation projects and urban trials. With operations in 30 cities across 10 countries, WeRide is positioned to lead the global transition to autonomous mobility.