IHCL PARTNERS WITH REACHA AND INDIAN ARMY TO LAUNCH SKILL CENTRE IN URI, J&K

This World Youth Skills Day, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, joins forces with REACHA (Research & Extension Association for Conservation Horticulture and Agro-Forestry) and the Indian Army, to announce a skill development centre in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir.

Mr. Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL, said, “On World Youth Skills Day, IHCL reaffirms its commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable future through skill development. Guided by our ESG+ framework, Paathya, we aim to skill 1,00,000 youth by 2030, empowering individuals with capabilities that support both employment and entrepreneurship.”

“The skill centre in Uri, reflects this purpose-led approach. By investing in human capital, especially in regions with emerging tourism potential, we are contributing to resilient communities and a more sustainable hospitality ecosystem,” he added.

The skill centre in Uri will offer two specialized courses, Bakery and Fashion Designing (Weaving), equipping youth with employable skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, thereby enabling sustainable livelihoods.

Brig Manish Sehgal (VSM), Commander 12 Inf Bde, Dagger Division of Indian Army, Uri, shared, “Working with youth and community is our commitment to nurture development in the region. The skill centre by IHCL and REACHA is a collaborative effort to uplift local communities and provide the youth with tools for a brighter future.”

Mr. Nikhil Pant, Chairman and CEO, REACHA, commented, “Our partnership with IHCL and the Indian Army continues to bring meaningful change to the lives of young people in Jammu & Kashmir. The centre builds on our shared vision of inclusive development through skill-building and community engagement.”

IHCL and REACHA have previously collaborated to run successful hospitality skill centres in Kupwara and Buniyar (Baramulla district). With the addition of the skill development centre in Uri, the initiative aims to train approximately 550 youth across Jammu & Kashmir by 2026.

