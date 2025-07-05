Tata Power rolls out affordable Solar Rooftop Solutions

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), India’s leading rooftop solar company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, today announced the launch of India’s most affordable rooftop solar solution at Bhubaneshwar in Odisha under its ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign.

The Company’s accessible, consumer-centric financing model makes rooftop solar affordable for a broader segment of Odisha’s population. Residents can install systems with minimal upfront investment starting from ₹2,499 for 1 kW, ₹4,999 for 2 kW, and ₹7,999 for 3 kW. This initiative is impactful for households, turning solar adoption from an aspiration into an economically viable option. This first-of-its-kind initiative is set to accelerate residential rooftop solar adoption across the state by enabling customers to pay just one-third of the total amount, making solar power more accessible, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into households.

Odisha consumers gain substantial financial benefits through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers subsidies up to ₹78,000 for solar systems up to 3 kW, covering nearly 40% of installation costs. The initiative is further strengthened through the State Government’s additional subsidy of ₹25,000 for a 1 kW system, ₹ 50,000 for a 2 kW system, and up to ₹ 60,000 for systems 3 kW and above. This financial support significantly accelerates rooftop solar adoption, making clean energy solutions accessible to households across the state.

System Capacity (kw) 1 kw 2 kw 3 kw Subsidy(Central + State) Rs. 55000 Rs. 110000 Rs. 138000 Up-front Payment Rs. 2499/- Rs. 4999/- Rs. 7499/- Monthly Instalments(starting from) Rs. 1249/- Rs. 2499/- Rs. 3299/- Tenure(months) 30 25 30

*Shorter tenure options are also available

To cater to evolving needs, Tata Power has also introduced two enhanced Lifestyle solutions for residential customers:

– MySine – a compact, intelligent solar + battery backup system for uninterrupted power

– Solar Design Spaces – a curated range of 25 aesthetic rooftop installations blending sustainability with style

Odisha has already witnessed a remarkable surge in rooftop solar adoption, significantly driven by the growing awareness created through the ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ initiative. The total consumer base has grown over four times, from 430 to 1,759, underscoring the deepening penetration of solar energy among both residential and commercial consumers. In FY25 alone, the Company onboarded 1,033 new solar rooftop customers, a tenfold increase from FY24 in the state. The Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment also showed consistent growth in Odisha, with 76 consumers added in FY25, up from 56 consumers in FY24.

TPREL, the No 1 Rooftop Solar company for 10 years now, offers a comprehensive range of benefits to its solar rooftop consumers, including a 25-year warranty on modules, trusted quality assurance, exclusive sales and service in over 450+ districts, lifetime service and after-sales support across India, easy financing options, and insurance for solar rooftop systems.

With easy financing, pan-India presence, and wide-ranging innovations, Tata Power is making clean energy mainstream, empowering every Indian home to be solar-ready.

Interested customers can call our helpline at 18002577777 to know more about the installation of solar rooftop under the #GharGharSolar campaign.