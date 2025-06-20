Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

The Real Voice of India

PRESS RELEASE

Malaysia’s Founder Group Says U.S. Solar Tax Cuts Won’t Impact Its Business

Jun 20, 2025

“KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2025

Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“Founder Group” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic systems in Malaysia, assures investors that the Company will not be impacted by a U.S. Senate panel’s proposed wind down of solar power tax credits by 2028.

“Founder Group operates primarily in Malaysia and doesn’t have operations in the U.S. Therefore, the Company should not be affected by the sentiments currently causing selloffs of U.S. solar power stocks,” said Lee Seng Chi, Chief Executive Officer of Founder Group Limited. “Although we are listed on Nasdaq and trade alongside U.S. solar power stocks, we will not be impacted by the possible elimination of those tax credits.”

“Our revenue is predominantly generated from the Malaysian market hence we are not affected by the changes suggested by President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending bill,” Mr. Lee continued. “In the near future, our expansion will focus on regional expansion in Southeast Asia only. Expansion to the U.S. is not in our current plans.

Related Post

PRESS RELEASE

IMPAR Reboots Its Vision for Strategic Dialogue and Inclusive Growth

Jun 16, 2025
PRESS RELEASE

Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

Jun 13, 2025
PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

HDFC ERGO Honoured with Duck Creek Award

Jun 11, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise by over 2.2 bn dollars

20 June 2025 7:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बाजार में ज़बरदस्त वापसी: सेंसेक्स 1,046 अंक उछला, निफ्टी 25,000 के पार

20 June 2025 6:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade June 20: Markets jump After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Surges Over 1,000 Points

20 June 2025 6:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

NAFED to start direct procurement from farmers soon: Amit Shah

20 June 2025 6:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!