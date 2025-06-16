IMPAR Reboots Its Vision for Strategic Dialogue and Inclusive Growth

New Delhi, June 16, 2025



The Indian Muslims for Progress and Reform (IMPAR), a leading civil society platform committed to the socio-political upliftment of Indian Muslims, has officially resumed its core operations, after two years of pause, following a strategic consultation meeting held in New Delhi on June 16, 2025.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Dr. MJ Khan, brought together a diverse group of national and international participants to re-align the organization’s mission, priorities, and action framework. During the deliberations, the leadership reaffirmed its commitment to community outreach, policy-driven research, media engagement, and dialogue with the Government and all key stakeholders. Emphasis was placed on revitalizing IMPAR’s role as a unified voice for Indian Muslims, focused on advocacy, social empowerment, education, and inclusive representation.



Dr. MJ Khan, in his opening remarks, underscored the importance of a cost-effective yet impactful strategy, stressing the need for field-level engagement, strategic branding, and consistent community engagement. He also referenced ongoing judicial interventions, including a pending case before the Supreme Court, highlighting IMPAR’s readiness to actively defend community interests through constitutional means.



Key participants included Justice, IM Kuddusi, former Judge Odisha HC, Dr. Khwaja Shahid, former VC, MANUU, Dr. Anis Ansari, IAS (Retd), Mr. Kishore Asthana, President, MENSA, Mr. Javed Yunus, India Advisor, Saudi ARAMCO, Ms. Khair Ull Nessa, ED, World Trade Centre among others. They shared insights on political mentorship, youth leadership, misinformation management, and the importance of interfaith dialogue. The discussion highlighted the need to bridge gaps in education, legal aid, welfare access, and public perception.

As part of its Action Plan, IMPAR will:

• Establish district-level coordinators to drive grassroots implementation.

• Launch documentation drives for government scheme access.

• Develop legal aid support infrastructure across regions.

• Implement a media monitoring system to counter misinformation.

• Roll out a youth political mentorship program to build future leadership.

• Collaborate with ministries to secure permanent consultation status.

The organization also committed to work with transparency, and ensuring continuous stakeholder engagement. Special focus will be placed on educational mentorship, digital storytelling, and inter-community trust-building. “This is not just a resumption—it is a transformation. IMPAR is returning stronger, more focused, and more committed than ever to creating a future of dignity, equity, and opportunity for Indian Muslims,” said Dr. MJ Khan.