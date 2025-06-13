Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PRESS RELEASE

Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

Jun 13, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 12, 2025

— Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a next-generation provider of customizable AI, robotics, and automation platforms, today issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company is forecasting FY2025 revenue of approximately US$22.3 million, a 92% year-over-year increase compared to US$11.6 million in FY2024.

This sharp growth trajectory is being driven by robust commercial adoption of Sagtec’s proprietary AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and software platforms, which are being deployed across multiple high-growth sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and smart retail. Expansion into underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region is also contributing significantly to the Company’s pipeline.

FY2025 Financial Highlights & Strategic Growth Catalysts

Key Investor Highlights:

  • Rapid deployment of AI robotics across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the UAE
  • Recurring revenue growth via SaaS + RaaS subscription models
  • Expansion of proprietary platform stack into logistics automation and smart retail
  • Strategic investment in AI intellectual property, software licensing, and backend infrastructure
  • Increasing operating leverage through modular platform standardization

Platform Momentum and Sectoral Expansion

Sagtec’s AI-powered service robotics platform, launched in Q2 2025, is already being adopted by leading hospitality and F&B groups. The platform combines hardware leasing, computer vision, and predictive analytics into a modular, revenue-generating stack. Management expects a strong acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through high-margin upselling of AI features, smart workflow automation, and cross-sector integrations.

“This forecast reflects our conviction in Sagtec’s platform scalability, market readiness, and execution discipline. We are building a high-margin, high-velocity business model with AI at its core,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec. “With a growing client base, expanding IP, and intensifying regional demand, 2025 is shaping up to be an inflection point for Sagtec’s long-term value creation.” PRESS RELEASE

