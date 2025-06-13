Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 12, 2025

— Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a next-generation provider of customizable AI, robotics, and automation platforms, today issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company is forecasting FY2025 revenue of approximately US$22.3 million, a 92% year-over-year increase compared to US$11.6 million in FY2024.

This sharp growth trajectory is being driven by robust commercial adoption of Sagtec’s proprietary AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and software platforms, which are being deployed across multiple high-growth sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and smart retail. Expansion into underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region is also contributing significantly to the Company’s pipeline.

FY2025 Financial Highlights & Strategic Growth Catalysts

Key Investor Highlights:

Rapid deployment of AI robotics across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the UAE

Recurring revenue growth via SaaS + RaaS subscription models

Expansion of proprietary platform stack into logistics automation and smart retail

Strategic investment in AI intellectual property, software licensing, and backend infrastructure

Increasing operating leverage through modular platform standardization

Platform Momentum and Sectoral Expansion

Sagtec’s AI-powered service robotics platform, launched in Q2 2025, is already being adopted by leading hospitality and F&B groups. The platform combines hardware leasing, computer vision, and predictive analytics into a modular, revenue-generating stack. Management expects a strong acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through high-margin upselling of AI features, smart workflow automation, and cross-sector integrations.

“This forecast reflects our conviction in Sagtec’s platform scalability, market readiness, and execution discipline. We are building a high-margin, high-velocity business model with AI at its core,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec. “With a growing client base, expanding IP, and intensifying regional demand, 2025 is shaping up to be an inflection point for Sagtec’s long-term value creation.” PRESS RELEASE