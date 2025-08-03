Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PRESS RELEASE

NSS-AMU and JNMC Organize “NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan” to Raise Awareness on Substance Abuse

Aug 3, 2025

ALIGARH, August 2: The NSS unit of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in collaboration with the ADR Monitoring Centre under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), organized a campaign under the banner of “NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan” (Drug-Free India Campaign).

In his thought-provoking keynote, Professor Syed Ziaur Rahman, Chairman, Department of Pharmacology, JNMC, shed light on the severe health, social, and economic consequences of substance abuse. He offered a scientific perspective on addiction and stressed the importance of both preventive measures and rehabilitation strategies. His insights were well-received by NSS volunteers, who were encouraged to take active roles in promoting a drug-free society.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Dr. Mansoor Alam Siddiqui, NSS Programme Officer, introduced Dr. Rahman and highlighted his academic contributions. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Dr. Mohd Mohsin Khan, NSS Coordinator, in steering impactful initiatives for the NSS at AMU.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of NSS volunteers and faculty members. Programme officers Dr. Naushad, Dr. Nazia, Dr.Sheeba Nuzhat, Dr. Abdul Jabbar, Dr. Hanif, Dr.Qurratul Ain, and Dr. Uzair were also present.

The proceedings were conducted by Mr. Naeem Ahmad, Programme Officer, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr.Shoeb.

