GN Unveils World’s Smallest Rechargeable Super Power Hearing Aid for Severe Hearing Loss

BALLERUP, Denmark

GN, a global leader in hearing technology, has launched ReSound Enzo™ IA, the world’s smallest rechargeable Super Power hearing aid, delivering a breakthrough in sound quality for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

For many in this category, the greatest challenge is understanding speech in noisy environments. Leveraging GN’s Organic Hearing philosophy, the ReSound Enzo IA addresses this challenge without sacrificing compact size or battery performance. It integrates cutting-edge noise management, the industry’s best feedback suppression system, and user-focused design to ensure conversations remain clear and comfortable.

Powered by GN’s specialized 360 chip and Intelligence Augmented™ (IA) technology, the device uses AI-driven real-time sound processing to adapt to changing acoustic environments, reducing cognitive strain. In loud settings, its Clear Focus beamforming technology isolates speech from noise, delivering a 93% user preference for noisy situations and a notable 2.7 dB improvement in Signal-to-Noise Ratio over older models.

The hearing aid offers all-day power — up to 28 hours on a single charge, or 20 hours with heavy media streaming. Connectivity features include Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio, Auracast™ support, Telecoil compatibility via the Multi-Mic+, and seamless TV audio through the TV-Streamer+. Users can customize experiences via the ReSound Smart 3D™ app.

Peter Justesen, President of GN’s Hearing division, emphasized the company’s mission: “With ReSound Enzo IA you can have it all — better sound, smaller size, and long battery life — so people can confidently connect with the world around them.”

For many, like user Helen Cherry, the technology is life-changing: “Without them, I wouldn’t hear anything. These small advances mean huge improvements in my daily life.”