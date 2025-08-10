Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SCIENCE / TECH

ISRO Chief Highlights IIST’s Key Role in Fueling India’s Tech Growth

Aug 10, 2025
ISRO Chief Highlights IIST’s Key Role in Fueling India’s Tech Growth

AMN / MWEB DESK

ISRO Chairman  Dr V. Narayanan has said that the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology played a crucial role in the past several years to contribute best talents into the Indian Technology sector.

Addressing the 13th convocation ceremony of IIST Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram through a video message, he said, India is a fast growing economy in the world and ISRO has a very big role for this achievement. 

A total of 309 students from BTech, Masters, PhD programs, Dual Degree passed out and were awarded their degrees during the function. 

Related Post

HEALTH SCIENCE / TECH

AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

Aug 3, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

India-NASA Launch Joint NISAR Satellite to Monitor Climate Change and Disasters

Jul 30, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH

Countdown begins for historic NASA-ISRO NISAR Mission

Jul 29, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

10 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!