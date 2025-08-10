ISRO Chief Highlights IIST’s Key Role in Fueling India’s Tech Growth

AMN / MWEB DESK

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan has said that the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology played a crucial role in the past several years to contribute best talents into the Indian Technology sector.

Addressing the 13th convocation ceremony of IIST Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram through a video message, he said, India is a fast growing economy in the world and ISRO has a very big role for this achievement.

A total of 309 students from BTech, Masters, PhD programs, Dual Degree passed out and were awarded their degrees during the function.