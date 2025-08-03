AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

AMN / Aligarh

In a significant stride towards affordable and non-invasive healthcare technology, a research team from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been awarded an Indian patent for developing a cutting-edge electrochemical sensor capable of detecting acetone in human breath—a crucial biomarker for early-stage diabetes diagnosis.

The patented sensor, designed by Dr Mohammad Zain Khan and Prof. Suhail Sabir from AMU’s Department of Chemistry, stands out for its high sensitivity, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. It can identify acetone levels in micromolar concentrations, enabling real-time health monitoring without the need for blood samples—potentially transforming diabetes screening, especially in resource-limited settings.

Joining Dr Khan and Prof. Sabir in the project were researchers Dr Adil Shafi Ganie and Dr Saima Sultana, who collectively worked on the sensor’s fabrication and analytical validation. Their innovation represents a major step toward point-of-care diagnostic devices that could empower individuals with early warnings and facilitate preventive healthcare strategies.

Acetone, a volatile organic compound released in human breath, becomes elevated when the body shifts to burning fat due to insufficient insulin—a hallmark of diabetes. The sensor’s ability to detect this shift rapidly and accurately could enable early medical intervention, reducing the long-term complications associated with undiagnosed diabetes.

Dr Khan, the lead inventor, is an established figure in the field of electrochemical sensing and sustainable diagnostics. With over 100 research publications, more than 5,700 citations, and prestigious recognitions including AMU’s Outstanding Researcher Award, he has also previously patented real-time sensors for monitoring chemical oxygen demand (COD), highlighting his contributions to both public health and environmental sustainability.

“This breath sensor is not just a leap forward in medical diagnostics, but also a powerful example of how academic research can lead to practical societal benefits,” said Dr Khan. “Early detection of diabetes allows individuals to implement lifestyle changes at the right time, improving their long-term health outcomes. Beyond healthcare, this technology has potential implications in environmental monitoring and biosensing applications.”

With diabetes becoming a growing public health concern in India and globally, the AMU team’s invention holds the promise of democratizing diagnostics—making routine monitoring accessible, painless, and portable.

The university has lauded the research team’s achievement, viewing it as a testament to AMU’s growing role in translational science and technology that bridges laboratory breakthroughs with real-world impact.