Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

AMU Researcher Helps Shape NUT Carcinoma Protocols

Aug 3, 2025

ALIGARH

Dr Hifzur R. Siddique, a cancer researcher at the Department of Zoology, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been included as an expert member in the preparation of the world’s first international guidelines for diagnosing and treating NUT carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The guidelines have been published in The Innovation, a prestigious Cell Press partner journal with a five-year impact factor of 40, and impact factor of 25.7 in 2024. Earlier, he was included in the world’s first Expert Consensus Group on NUT Carcinoma, published in Tumor Discovery.

Dr Siddique is the only Indian among 175 scientists from across the globe, including experts from the USA, UK, China, Italy, Israel, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Brazil, Norway, Greece, Austria, Singapore, and Japan, who contributed to these guidelines. The guidelines are now publicly available on ScienceDirect.

Emphasizing the urgent need for standardized strategies, Dr. Siddique noted that, despite the increasing incidence of NUT carcinoma, there had been no unified global guidelines for its diagnosis and treatment. “To bridge this gap, researchers from 90 institutions, including universities, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals, collaborated to formulate these evidence-based recommendations,” he said.

First reported in 1991, NUT carcinoma is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy characterized by the rearrangement of the NUTM1 gene. With a median survival of just 6–9 months, only 20–30% of patients survive for two years.

Dr. Siddique, a cancer biologist, was recently honoured with the Editor of Distinction Award 2025 by Springer Nature. He has authored 132 research papers with a cumulative impact factor of 700 and an average impact factor of 6.7.

Related Post

HEALTH SCIENCE / TECH

AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

Aug 3, 2025
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Non-Smokers Account for 1/4th of all Cases of Lung Cancer in India

Aug 2, 2025
HEALTH

Nadda Hails India’s Rise in Global Organ Transplants on Organ Donation Day

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

AMU Researcher Helps Shape NUT Carcinoma Protocols

3 August 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH SCIENCE / TECH

AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

3 August 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

NSS-AMU and JNMC Organize “NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan” to Raise Awareness on Substance Abuse

3 August 2025 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS SPORTS

AMU’s Afrin Jabee Becomes First Student from the University to Cross the English Channel

3 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!