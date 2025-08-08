Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

HEALTH

Centre Supporting States Under NHM to Strengthen Health Infrastructure & Manpower: Anupriya Patel

Aug 8, 2025
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel has said that under the National Health Mission NHM, the Centre is providing technical and financial support to the states so that they can strengthen their infrastructure and fulfill manpower requirements. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, Ms Patel said, Public Health and Hospitals is a State Subject and the responsibility for strengthening the healthcare system including recruitment and appointment lies with State Governments.

Replying to another question, the Minister said, Narendra Modi Government is committed to increasing the availability of doctors and specialist doctors. She said, Government has established 157 new medical colleges to address the escalating demand for medical professionals. Ms Patel said, nursing colleges are being established co-located with the medical colleges so that there is no shortage of nursing professionals. She said, various types of incentives and honorarium are provided for encouraging health professionals in the country under NHM.     

