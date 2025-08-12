Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

HEALTH

World Breastfeeding Week Observed with Community Outreach by AMU

Aug 12, 2025

ALIGARH, August 11: The Department of Community Medicine, J.N. Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, observed World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7) with a series of community-based programmes under the guidance of Prof Uzma Eram, Chairperson, and Dr Tabassum Nawab, Medical Officer, Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Jawan. This year’s theme was “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support.”

The week-long initiative featured health talks, rallies, cultural performances, competitions, and hospital-based engagements to promote exclusive breastfeeding and correct feeding practices. The outreach targeted mothers, caregivers, school children, teachers, and community elders, fostering a multi-generational support network for maternal and child health.

Faculty members and junior doctors, led by Dr Tabassum Nawab, along with Dr Sana Nawab, Dr Ajitha, Dr Nishu, Dr Ameer, Dr Raj YuvrajsinhMahendrasinh, Dr Prateek Kumar, Dr Ayushi Gupta, and Dr Munagala Sai, conducted sessions at the RHTC, Community Health Centre (CHC), Anganwadi Centres, and local schools. Dr Nawab guided awareness drives, provided practical demonstrations on correct breastfeeding techniques, and interacted with mothers and caregivers to address common concerns. Activities included a health talk on breastfeeding myths, benefits, correct positions, and the harms of bottle feeding; a rally involving school students and interns; and an awareness session for teachers on their role in promoting breastfeeding.

Prof Uzma Eram held an interactive session with antenatal women at CHC Jawan in coordination with Dr Ankit (Medical Officer), stressing early initiation, the benefits of colostrum, and proper techniques. She also counselled postnatal mothers and assisted in initiating breastfeeding, distributing protein powder and fruits to support maternal nutrition.

Creative activities included a drawing competition on “Prioritising Breastfeeding” and a skit titled “Maa ka Doodh, Bacche ka Haq”, both highlighting health benefits and the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for six months. The celebrations concluded with the message that breastfeeding is a child’s fundamental right and essential for a healthy future.

