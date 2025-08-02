Non-Smokers Account for 1/4th of all Cases of Lung Cancer in India

BENGALURU / August 1, 2025

A growing share of lung cancer cases in India is being reported among people who have never smoked, raising serious public health concerns. Experts now estimate that 10% to 40% of all lung cancer cases in the country occur among non-smokers, with urban areas like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai witnessing a sharp increase over the past three decades.

Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Head of Oncology at Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru, marked Lung Cancer Day by explaining that second-hand smoke, indoor air pollution from burning wood or charcoal, occupational hazards, and even exposure to estrogens—a known human carcinogen—are significant causes. “Even prolonged incense burning in poorly ventilated rooms increases cancer risk,” he said, citing research that shows a four-fold rise in lung cancer risk for long-term indoor incense users.

India ranks fifth globally in air pollution, and almost half of Indian adults are exposed to second-hand smoke at home, work, or while commuting. Compounding the risk is the fact that nearly 75% of Indian households still use solid fuels like firewood, coal, or cow dung for cooking—releasing smoke that severely damages lung health. Indoor air pollution alone is responsible for 4–6% of India’s lung cancer burden.

Dr. Vinod K Ramani, Preventive Oncology Consultant at the same hospital, highlighted another serious concern: delayed diagnosis due to symptom overlap with tuberculosis (TB). “Symptoms like chronic cough, chest pain, and weight loss are common to both TB and lung cancer. In TB-prevalent regions like India, early-stage lung cancer is often misdiagnosed as TB,” he noted, leading to critical delays in treatment.

Experts emphasized the importance of early detection and preventive care. Newer treatments such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and post-surgical cancer vaccines offer hope, but only if the disease is caught early. Family members of cancer patients, even if non-smokers, are considered high-risk and should watch for warning signs like persistent cough, blood in sputum, and sudden weight loss. Periodic screening with whole-body MRI scans every three years is recommended for non-smokers.

Dr. Vishwajeeth Pai, another oncology expert, urged people to adopt practical measures to reduce risk. “Use sanitary masks during high-pollution days, switch to clean fuel like LPG for cooking, and test indoor air for radon gas, a radioactive carcinogen seeping from underground soil,” he said.

As lung cancer increasingly strikes outside the traditional smoker demographic, India faces a dual challenge of environmental reform and healthcare preparedness to prevent an emerging crisis.