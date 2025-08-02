Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nadda Hails India’s Rise in Global Organ Transplants on Organ Donation Day

Aug 2, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, while addressing the 15th Organ Donation Day ceremony in New Delhi today, hailed India’s significant progress in the field of organ transplantation. Highlighting a record-breaking achievement, he announced that India performed nearly 18,900 organ transplants in 2023, marking the highest number of transplants ever conducted in a single year in the country.

The Minister emphasized that this milestone reflects not only advancements in medical infrastructure but also the growing societal awareness about the life-saving value of organ donation. He added that more than three lakh citizens pledged to donate their organs last year through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO)—a sign of deepening public commitment to this noble cause.

Mr. Nadda proudly noted that India now ranks third globally in terms of organ transplantation, trailing only the United States and China. Describing organ donation as one of the most profound expressions of human compassion, he said, “Each donor is a silent hero whose altruistic decision can give a new lease of life to multiple individuals, turning personal tragedy into a legacy of hope.”

During the event, the Minister also honored families of organ donors and recipients, recognizing their courage and contribution to promoting the culture of donation. In a move to further strengthen public engagement and awareness, Mr. Nadda launched several key publications, including:

  • NOTTO’s Annual Report
  • A new e-Newsletter
  • Three specially curated awareness booklets titled:
    • Organ Donation Awareness
    • Organ Health through Ayurveda and Yoga
    • Best Practices by States in organ donation and transplant facilitation

The event underscored the need for greater inter-state coordination, continuous public education, and streamlined donor registration processes to ensure that no life is lost due to the unavailability of organs. The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding transplant infrastructure and training more medical professionals in the field.

As India continues to move forward on the path of becoming a global leader in healthcare, organ donation, he said, must be embraced as a societal movement—where awareness, empathy, and action go hand in hand.

