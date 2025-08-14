· To Transform India’s $225B building materials market with organized retail and private labels

· Will Launch 12+ flagship outlets in Gujarat within 9-12 months, with aggressive pan-India rollout

· Aiming to achieve ₹10–12 Cr GMV in Year 1, scaling exponentially thereafter

· Will introduce embedded value-added services, such as on-site delivery guarantees, dealer financing solutions, and digital enablement tools

Ahmedabad, 13th August 2025: BuilditIndia, India’s Leading Digital Platform for Building Materials, today announced the launch of its subsidiary Matelio, a next-generation retail-tech venture designed to redefine how India buys building materials.

Matelio is conceptualized as the retail and private label arm of BuilditIndia, committed to organizing and digitizing India’s fragmented construction materials market. Staying true to its tagline ‘From Bricks to Clicks’, Matelio will bridge traditional offline retail with modern digital capabilities, enabling a seamless omni-channel experience for contractors, builders, retailers, and end consumers.

In a major boost to its growth journey, Matelio has appointed Mr. Sandeep Kakkar as Director. Mr. Kakkar brings with him over 35 years of cross-border leadership experience across retail, wellness, apparel, and industrial safety sectors. A seasoned veteran, he brings to the table a rich and diverse experience with stints at Redcats Asia, H&M, Monsoon Accessorize & the Essel Group. He is currently the CEO of Worldwide Safety, an Indo-French joint venture. His expertise in business building, operational excellence, brand development, and global retail management will be pivotal in driving Matelio’s vision of becoming India’s most trusted building materials retail-tech brand.

Speaking on the launch of Matelio, Mr Akassh Patel, Co-Founder, BuilditIndia, said, “Matelio is our commitment to bridge the gap between traditional building materials retail and modern customer expectations. We are confident that with our integrated model and Mr. Kakkar’s leadership, Matelio will set new industry benchmarks and deliver unparalleled value to customers and stakeholders alike.”

Matelio plans to launch 12+ private label brands spanning categories such as cement, steel, tiles, AAC panels, sanitaryware, wires & cables, construction chemicals, hardware, and more. This strategic focus will build strong brand equity, drive superior margins, and deliver consistent quality to customers nationwide. Matelio’s model integrates digital dealer onboarding, inventory optimization, order management, and last-mile delivery systems. By combining tech-enabled operations with localized retail presence, Matelio is set to achieve rapid scale with operational efficiency. In its first phase, Matelio will onboard 50+ franchise partners across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, building a capital-light but high-impact retail network to accelerate market penetration. The flagship platform, Matelioverse.com, will offer transparent pricing, real-time stock availability, assured quality, and doorstep delivery – redefining customer experience in a market dominated by unorganized players.

BuilditIndia is India’s leading InfraTech platform digitizing construction procurement, trade, and financial ecosystems. Its portfolio under the Buildverse Group includes BuilditIndia.com, InfraBuying.com, CredEzy.com, and now Matelioverse.com, collectively redefining how India builds, trades, and finances its infrastructure growth.

