Treasure Global Secures First Major AI/GPU Order from I Synergy Group

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL), a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider, has announced a significant milestone with the receipt of a AUD 300,000 purchase order from I Synergy Group Limited (ASX: IS3). The order includes enterprise-grade GPUs and specialized AI software, marking the first execution milestone under a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on August 14, 2025.

The equipment will power I Synergy’s AI-enabled blockchain and cloud platform, supporting advanced functions such as AI model training, real-time data processing, and blockchain-driven applications, including the company’s flagship WYDE system. The infrastructure will also enable GPU-as-a-Service offerings, blockchain-based smart contracts, and secure cloud transactions—reducing dependence on third-party providers while fostering in-house AI capabilities.

This move aligns with Treasure Global’s AI cloud infrastructure strategy, launched in March 2025, aimed at advancing Malaysia’s AI, blockchain, and cloud ecosystem. The deal underscores the company’s transition from conceptual AI plans to tangible revenue-generating contracts, establishing a foothold in the rapidly growing AI/GPU market.

Industry analysts note that the Asia-Pacific blockchain market could exceed US$35 billion by 2030, presenting strong opportunities for early movers like I Synergy and Treasure Global.

Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global, stated, “This milestone transforms our AI strategy into operational reality, driving Malaysia’s digital transformation and creating long-term stakeholder value.”

Anson Heng, Managing Director of I Synergy, added, “Treasure Global’s robust technology stack ensures we can meet our AI-powered blockchain and cloud objectives, positioning us to serve Malaysia’s expanding digital economy.”

The purchase order is the first of several expected under the SPA, with both companies committed to leveraging AI, blockchain, and cloud innovations to capture new growth opportunities in the region.