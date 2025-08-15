EAACI Unveils Global Antibiotic Allergy Awareness Campaign to Combat Drug Resistance

Zurich

— The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) has officially launched its Antibiotic Allergy Awareness Campaign during the EAACI Congress 2025 held in Glasgow. This marks the beginning of a far-reaching global initiative aimed at correcting the mislabelling of antibiotic allergies — a critical issue linked to the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

A Global Health Imperative

Antibiotic allergy mislabelling is a silent but widespread problem affecting millions of patients worldwide. These inaccurate labels often lead physicians to avoid prescribing first-line antibiotics, opting instead for more expensive or less effective alternatives. This practice not only compromises patient care but also significantly contributes to AMR.

“We are launching a movement — not just a moment,” said Maria Torres, President of EAACI. “Far too many people carry unverified allergy labels that limit their treatment options and worsen outcomes. This campaign is about reversing that trend — correcting the record, protecting lives, and safeguarding the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations.”

Core Goals of the Campaign

The Antibiotic Allergy Awareness Campaign is built on four strategic pillars:

Raising awareness about the clinical dangers of inaccurate allergy labelling.

about the clinical dangers of inaccurate allergy labelling. Empowering both patients and healthcare professionals with accurate information, tools, and training.

with accurate information, tools, and training. Promoting evidence-based allergy testing and verification protocols in medical practice.

in medical practice. Advocating for rational antibiotic use to curb unnecessary exposure and reduce AMR risks.

Tackling the Root Cause

One of the major challenges the campaign seeks to address is the prevalence of outdated, unverified, or self-reported allergy labels. These labels often go unquestioned in clinical settings, creating a ripple effect across treatment plans. EAACI’s initiative focuses on dismantling these barriers through widespread education, clinician training programs, and global advocacy efforts.

Tools to Amplify the Message

A key feature of the campaign is an informative short video that explains the science behind antibiotic allergies and highlights why accurate labelling is essential. Additionally, the Promotional Kit 2025 provides a suite of multilingual resources for healthcare institutions, educators, and advocacy groups to spread the message across digital and offline platforms.

“Correct Labels, Better Lives”: A Call to Action

Under its powerful slogan “Correct Labels, Better Lives,” the campaign calls on medical professionals, policymakers, educators, and the public to unite in reshaping how antibiotic allergies are identified and managed. EAACI believes that by correcting inaccurate labels today, the medical community can ensure more effective treatments tomorrow and slow the global march of antimicrobial resistance.

As the campaign gains momentum, EAACI invites stakeholders from around the world to become part of this vital movement — one that could redefine patient safety and the future of antibiotic efficacy.