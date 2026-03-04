Tata Motors to Deploy 40 Green Hydrogen Heavy-Duty Trucks to V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 1:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Tuticorin

Marking a pivotal step in the country’s journey toward net-zero emissions, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, to deploy 40 Green Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine-powered (H2 ICE) prime movers at the port. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

As part of the MoU, Tata Motors will commence trials with a hydrogen-powered prime mover, followed by the phased deployment of H2 ICE-powered prime movers over the next two years. The project will be funded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, which underscores the Government of India’s commitment to accelerating green energy adoption and building a sustainable, future-ready maritime ecosystem.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson, VOCPA, said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors marks a transformative step in VOC Port’s push to achieve net-zero emissions. The deployment of green hydrogen-powered trucks will significantly decarbonise our cargo handling operations while setting a benchmark for sustainable port-led logistics in India. To support the phased induction of these Green Hydrogen trucks, the port is also progressing plans to establish a 2 MW electrolyzer and a dedicated hydrogen refueling station. This project along with various other initiatives related to green fuels reinforces our commitment towards building a robust green hydrogen ecosystem and positioning VOC Port as a leader in sustainable maritime infrastructure.”

Speaking on the MoU announcement, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Ltd, said, “Our collaboration with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority marks an important milestone in bringing hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucking into real-world port operations. Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the port authorities to assess pathways for hydrogen trucks in cargo handling applications. This pilot will help demonstrate the potential of assessing the TCO parity and with Green Hydrogen in supporting the transition of India’s ports towards cleaner and more sustainable logistics solutions.”

The fleet for the project includes the Tata Motors Prima 55-tonne prime mover, engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety.

Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternative fuel technologies such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, hydrogen internal combustion, and hydrogen fuel cell. It offers a robust portfolio of alternate-fuel powered commercial vehicles across various segments, including small commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and vans. In 2025, Tata Motors commenced hydrogen-powered truck trials across key freight corridors in India. The company had also won a tender of 15 hydrogen FCEV buses, which are successfully deployed on Indian roads.

About Tata Motors Ltd (Formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd):

