CPI Condemns Attack on Iranian Naval Ship IRIS Dena by US-Israeli Forces Close to India-Sri Lankan Coasts

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (March 5, 2026):

The Communist Party of India expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation over the reported sinking of the Iranian naval ship IRIS Dena barely 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, allegedly by a submarine of the United States Navy. The attack, which has reportedly resulted in the tragic loss of more than one hundred Iranian sailors, marks a grave and dangerous escalation of tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Notably, the vessel was reportedly returning from Visakhapatnam after participating in a joint naval exercise when the incident occurred. Bringing such hostilities so close to the shores of India and into the Indian Ocean region threatens regional peace and stability and risks dragging neighbouring countries into a wider conflict.

The CPI believes that the extension of the ongoing US–Israeli confrontation with Iran into waters so near South Asia is extremely alarming. Any military escalation in the Indian Ocean region not only undermines international law and maritime security but also endangers the lives, livelihoods, and security of the peoples of the region. The Indian Ocean region must not be turned into a theatre of military confrontation and war.

The CPI calls upon the Government of India to take a principled and independent stand. India must not allow its ports or logistical facilities to be used by the United States Navy or any foreign military force in a manner that would make our country complicit in an expanding war in the region. Allowing such access would directly contradict India’s long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy, non-alignment, and peaceful coexistence.