TCS and ServiceNow partner to accelerate large-scale AI adoption for enterprises 

The partnership will build industry-specific AI solutions that transform manual, fragmented processes into intelligent, autonomous workflows that learn and improve on their own

SANTA CLARA | MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, have signed a multi-year partnership to help enterprises speed up AI adoption across their businesses and functions.

Enterprises are increasingly looking for experts who can reimagine how work is transformed with AI, especially in back-office functions like human resources, finance, supply chain, procurement, and employee services. As part of this partnership, TCS will develop solutions on the ServiceNow platform that will use trusted AI and a unified governance model to make enterprise workflows more efficient, proactive, and insight-driven. These solutions will be offered through TCS’ AI-led, autonomous global business solutions portfolio.

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow, said, “As global enterprises rethink operating models for growth and efficiency, they are looking for partners that can deliver innovation, execution, and governance at scale. Together with TCS, we are helping enterprises move beyond isolated AI experiments by building agentic AI natively into workflows, modernizing legacy environments, and driving measurable business outcomes.”

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS, said, “Today, enterprises are ready to move beyond AI pilots to scaled, business-wide transformation. Our partnership with ServiceNow brings together trusted AI, modern workflows, and deep industry knowledge that will help customers reimagine workflows for the AI era using TCS’ five-stage AI Autonomy Framework. This collaboration will help clients embed intelligence across their IT, business operations, and customer functions, driving speed, efficiency, and sustained competitive advantage.”

The new offerings will break down silos between corporate functions and business units, transform the flow of work using agentic AI, and enable clients to get a holistic, insights-driven view of their organizations. For example, HR operations could shift from fragmented services to a unified, experience-led hire-to-retire lifecycle that increases employee productivity, engagement, and retention. In addition, customer order processing could change from a slow, multi-step order cycle to a high-velocity revenue engine that improves cash flow and revenue predictability, unlocking capital for growth.

Currently, TCS is the largest user of ServiceNow’s IT Asset Management, deploying the offering across thousands of devices used by TCS’ workforce over a period of three months. This highlights a strong foundation that not only validates the partnership but also affirms the credibility of the solutions that both organizations aim to deliver for their clients. The two companies will also invest in co-innovation labs, solution showcases, and integrated go-to-market programs for clients.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how workflows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn more at www.servicenow.com

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.