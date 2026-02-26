Tata Communications Teams Up with RailTel for AI Push

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In a move set to strengthen the foundations of India’s digital future, Tata Communications, the leading global communications technology player, and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. entered into a strategic association to jointly advance next-generation digital infrastructure globally.

RailTel, a Navaratna PSU, operates one of India’s largest neutral telecom networks, with over 63,000 route km of optical fibre connecting cities, towns, rural regions and more than 6,000 railway stations. Over the years, it has evolved into a trusted ICT (information and communication technology) partner for government departments, public sector organisations, banks, educational institutions and enterprises nationwide.

Through this association, RailTel’s deep national reach will combine with Tata Communications’ digital fabric – of global networks, cloud, and omnichannel communication platforms and cybersecurity to address today’s growing challenges.

The association aims to modernise network infrastructure, strengthen cyber protection, enhance customer experiences, enable secure and sovereign cloud adoption for sensitive workloads, and leverage advanced AI-enabled platforms that improve visibility, reliability and performance of digital operations.

For RailTel, the association provides an opportunity to enhance its ability to deliver more advanced services across its existing offerings in data centres, managed services, cloud and cybersecurity. For Tata Communications, it is anticipated to facilitate the extension of its digital fabric into critical public and enterprise environments at national scale, supporting some of the country’s most important digital services.

Ministries, state governments, PSUs and enterprises that rely on RailTel’s network can expect faster connectivity, more resilient systems and stronger safeguards for data. Citizen-facing services such as railway Wi-Fi, public broadband, surveillance systems and digital governance platforms will also benefit from proposed improved performance and reliability.

This collaboration marks an important step in the Digital India journey, bringing together RailTel’s unparalleled physical footprint and public sector experience with Tata Communications’ expertise in building secure, high-performance digital ecosystems.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & MD, RailTel, said: “RailTel has always played a foundational role in connecting India. The collaboration with Tata Communications allows us to strengthen that role by bringing in advanced capabilities that will help our customers modernise their systems, improve resilience and serve citizens more effectively. Together, we are building a more dependable and future-ready digital backbone for the country.”

Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Tata Communications, added: “As India moves from digital adoption to AI leadership, our collaboration with RailTel is building the backbone for a secure, smart, and sovereign future. By delivering, robust, AI-ready infrastructure from the center to the edge, we are empowering a resilient India. Together with RailTel we aim to innovate with confidence, ensuring the technology of tomorrow is a reality for every citizen today.”