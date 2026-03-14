TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in US to Drive AI-Powered Manufacturing

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

TROY, MICHIGAN | MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan. Established in partnership with Google Cloud, the newest TCS GEC focuses on developing cutting-edge Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector.

The new center marks a significant step in the global expansion of TCS’ Gemini Experience Centers. By the end of 2026, TCS and Google Cloud will have a total of 13 GECs worldwide, with six additional centers set to launch this year. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, these centers will play a critical role in helping enterprises move from isolated AI pilots to scalable, production-ready transformation programs.

The Physical AI GEC for Manufacturing in Troy will enable global manufacturers to explore, test, and scale Physical AI use cases for safety, quality, and operational efficiency with intelligence at the core. The center features the TCS Physical AI Blueprint, an end-to-end framework that integrates AI-powered quadruped and humanoid robotics with advanced sensing, edge intelligence, and secure cloud orchestration to deliver real-time operational insight and autonomous decision support. The key use cases include autonomous patrolling and surveillance, environmental anomaly detection, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) compliance monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, progress mapping, and predictive equipment health monitoring.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said, “Physical AI is where intelligence moves to the edge—into the real world of operations. With the launch of our Physical AI Gemini Experience Center for Manufacturing, we are enabling manufacturers to extend visibility and decision-making into environments that are difficult, risky, or inefficient for humans to access. Designed with a human-in-the-loop approach, Physical AI operates alongside the workforce, strengthening safety and resilience. The real impact is creating future-ready industrial environments that are safer, more adaptive, and continuously aware—at scale.”

Saurabh Tiwary, VP and General Manager, Cloud AI, Google Cloud, said, “Our partnership with TCS focuses on accelerating the deployment of agentic AI where it delivers the most significant value to industrial operations. Through the new Physical AI Gemini Experience Center, we are equipping global manufacturers with the intelligence to build more autonomous, resilient, and data-driven enterprises, allowing them to fully optimize their business models with Google Cloud’s leading technology.”

The Troy center strengthens TCS’ global innovation footprint and aligns with its strategic plan to partner with hyperscalers to help enterprises navigate the next era of AI-powered industrial transformation. Through curated demonstrations and scenario-based workshops, enterprises can experience how to accelerate the end-to-end AI adoption from infrastructure to production-ready outcomes to enhance shopfloor performance, modernize enterprise AI platforms, and enable autonomous industrial operations.

So far, TCS has launched 6 GECs in Bangalore, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Sao Paulo. These are part of the TCS Pace and innovation network, which connects startups, universities, and customers to the technological vanguard. In addition, TCS recently expanded its relationship with Google Cloud to broaden customer access to Gemini Enterprise, as well as to enable TCS teams to develop custom agents and seamlessly integrate pre-built Google Cloud agents and third-party agents in Gemini Enterprise to help customers drive efficiency and innovation. All these initiatives will help empower enterprises around the world with the latest and most advanced solutions built with Gemini.