Indian Army and Bisleri Collaborate to Build Eco Zone in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sikkim

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Letter of Association (LoA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army, Sikkim, to develop an Eco Zone for plastic waste management at the Gangtok Military Station. The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior Army officials and representatives of Bisleri International.

Plastic Waste Management Through Bottles for Change

Under this collaboration, Bisleri’s flagship initiative Bottles for Change (BFC) will channel all post-consumer plastic waste generated at the Station for systematic recycling. The project not only focuses on waste collection but also emphasizes awareness campaigns, behavioral change, and community participation in sustainable practices. The association marks the program’s expansion into Sikkim, reinforcing its commitment to create plastic-free, eco-friendly zones.

Shared Vision of Sustainability

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, expressed pride in joining hands with the Army. “It is an honour for Bisleri to collaborate with the Indian Army at Gangtok Military Station. Through the Bottles for Change initiative, we are committed to supporting the Army’s efforts in developing the Eco Zone and creating a model of environmental responsibility. This partnership reflects our shared vision of sustainability and national pride,” he said.

Gangtok Military Station as a Model Eco Zone

Set against the pristine Himalayan landscape, the Gangtok Military Station holds both strategic importance and community relevance. With the implementation of BFC, the Station’s Eco Zone will become a model for conservation and sustainable living, showcasing how disciplined institutions can lead by example in environmental stewardship.

Bisleri’s Greener Promise

The collaboration is part of Bisleri’s Greener Promise, which emphasizes long-term sustainability through partnerships with government bodies, institutions, and communities. By aligning with the Indian Army—an institution symbolizing discipline and service—the company hopes to amplify the message of environmental responsibility and inspire wider participation across the region.

About Bisleri International

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as India’s leading premium beverage company and the country’s largest-selling packaged drinking water brand. Known for its 114 quality tests and 10-stage purification process, Bisleri continues to uphold its core values of purity, safety, and consumer trust, while expanding its role in environmental and social initiatives.