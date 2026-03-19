Last Updated on March 19, 2026 4:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

IHCL

Celebrating the legacy of one of the world’s most extraordinary palace hotels, Taj unveiled ‘Jewel of the Lake: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur’, a beautifully crafted book that chronicles the remarkable history, architecture and timeless allure of the iconic palace set amidst the shimmering waters of Lake Pichola. Through evocative narratives and imagery, the book, under the creative direction of Rymn Massand, offers a richly layered exploration of Taj Lake Palace, bringing to life the stories, people and artistry that have shaped its nearly three-century-old legacy.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL, said, “Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur holds a very special place in our hearts. It was the first palace through which we expanded our hospitality journey beyond The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, marking the beginning of a remarkable legacy. With its deep history, architectural brilliance and timeless romance, Taj Lake Palace continues to embody the Living Legacies of Taj, where heritage is preserved and shared with the world through unforgettable experiences.”

Originally built in 1746 as the summer palace of Maharana Jagat Singh II of the Mewar dynasty, the palace, once known as Jagniwas, stands today as one of the most recognisable symbols of India’s royal heritage. Over centuries, the palace has evolved from a regal retreat into one of the world’s most celebrated luxury hotels, while preserving the artistry, traditions and spirit of Mewar’s illustrious past.

Jewel of the Lake brings together archival narratives, rare anecdotes and evocative imagery to present a deeper look into the palace’s journey. The book explores the fascinating history of the royal House of Mewar, the architectural brilliance of the marble palace, and the many stories, both historic and personal, that continue to define the Taj Lake Palace experience.

The book also features reflections from Shriji Huzur Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur, Custodian of the House of Mewar, who describes the palace as both a cherished ancestral home and a living legacy that continues to welcome visitors from around the world into its extraordinary history and hospitality.

Recently awarded Three Michelin Keys, the Taj Lake Palace continues to stand among the world’s most extraordinary hotels. Jewel of the Lake: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur is a befitting tribute to nearly three centuries of heritage, artistry and the timeless legacy of Taj hospitality. The book is available at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur for guests to discover during their stay.

About Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Taj Lake Palace stands like a vision in white marble upon the tranquil waters of Lake Pichola, with the Aravalli Hills and the majestic City Palace, Udaipur forming a breathtaking backdrop. Part of the Living Legacies of Taj, the palace was originally built between 1743 and 1746 by Maharana Jagat Singh II as a royal summer retreat for the House of Mewar and later transformed into a heritage hotel by Maharana Bhagwat Singh. Accessible only by boat, the palace features 65 luxurious rooms and 18 signature suites, and continues the traditions of regal hospitality through signature experiences such as the royal barge Gangaur that sails across the lake at sunset. Guests can savour refined dining at Neel Kamal and Bhairo, enjoy cocktails at Amrit Sagar, and experience restorative therapies at J Wellness Circle Spa, all while immersed in the timeless romance and royal heritage of Udaipur.