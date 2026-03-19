US issues stark warning to Iran following missile strikes on Qatar’s key energy infrastructure

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 4:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The United States has issued a stark warning to Iran following missile strikes on Qatar’s key energy infrastructure, as tensions continue to escalate across West Asia. President Donald Trump said Washington would respond forcefully to any further Iranian attacks on Qatari facilities, warning he could blow up Iran’s South Pars gas field if such strikes are repeated.

He also indicated that Israel would not carry out further attacks on the same Iranian energy site, in what appears to be an effort to contain escalation around critical energy assets. Qatar has moved swiftly in response to the latest strikes on its Ras Laffan industrial city, which caused extensive damage to its main gas facilities and triggered large fires. Doha has ordered Iranian military and security attachés to leave the country, calling the attack a serious violation of sovereignty and a direct threat to regional stability.

The developments come amid reports that the Strait of Hormuz is effectively shut, sending global energy markets into turmoil, while Iran’s president has warned of uncontrollable consequences that could spread beyond the region. Across the wider region, the conflict continues to expand on multiple fronts. In Lebanon, the Israeli military says it has killed more than twenty Hezbollah figures in operations carried out by its 36th Division, alongside intensified air strikes in the south.

The campaign has escalated since earlier this week, with Israel launching targeted ground operations against Hezbollah positions, triggering retaliatory missile fire and displacing more than a million civilians. At the same time, Israel has widened its operations against Iran, confirming strikes on northern Iranian targets, including naval assets, marking a significant shift in the scope of the conflict. In the Gulf, countries remain on high alert as Iran ramps up campaign against regional energy infrastructure, while accusing neighbouring states of supporting US military actions. Saudi Arabia has warned it reserves the right to respond militarily after repeated drone and missile interceptions over its eastern region.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed that missile threats targeting the Habshan gas facility and the Bab oil field were intercepted, though falling debris caused fires and damage, prompting a temporary halt in operations. Maritime security concerns are also rising, with a commercial vessel reported on fire off the coast of Khor Fakkan after being hit . As the conflict enters its third week, the risk of further disruption to global energy supplies and a broader regional escalation continues to grow.