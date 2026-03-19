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Modi extends Eid greetings to Bangladesh PM Tarique, people

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 5:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I extend warm greetings to you and the brotherly people of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Modi said in a message to Tarique.

He noted that Muslims in India and across the world observed the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer, adding that Eid reflects “the timeless values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness.”

“We hope and pray for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world. May the bonds of friendship and camaraderie among our countries grow stronger,” he said.

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