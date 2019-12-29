US: 5 killed after plane crashes in Louisiana

WEB DESK

In United States, five people were killed after a twin-engine plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, today morning, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 am local time, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said.

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.