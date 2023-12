@rashtrapatibhvn

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended ‘At Home’ reception at Army House in New Delhi on Friday.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rakasha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar attended the event among others.