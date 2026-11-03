Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ to hit south AP coast tonight; Govt intensifies preparedness

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 12:42 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Cyclone Murasu has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, disrupting air travel and triggering emergency preparations across southern and eastern India, just days after Cyclone Arnab struck Andhra Pradesh. Murasu, named after a traditional Tamil drum historically used for announcements and ceremonies, developed over the west-central Bay of Bengal before strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3. Sustained winds could reach 100 to 110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight tonight and early hours of tomorrow. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wind speeds of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 120 kilometres per hour, at the time of landfall. Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as the severe cyclonic storm approaches the coast.

The State government has directed officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and make arrangements for relief shelters, drinking water, food and medical services. Six NDRF and seven SDRF teams have been kept ready for rescue operations. Officials have also been instructed to closely monitor roads, bridges and culverts, clear fallen trees and prevent people from crossing flooded routes. Reservoirs are being monitored regularly to manage possible flooding. Electricity teams have been placed on standby with essential equipment to ensure early restoration of power. Control rooms are functioning, and people have been advised to remain indoors and follow official warnings.