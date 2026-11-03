MASSIVE FIRE at HPCL REFINERY in Visakhapatnam

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 12:51 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

REFINERY PROCESS 15 MILLION METRIC TONNES PER ANNUM

Agencies VISAKHAPATNAM

A massive fire broke out at the sulphur pitch of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) Visakh Refinery at Malkapuram at around 10.15 pm on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported so far. Preliminary reports suggested that an overhead electrical line might have triggered the fire. Cooling operations were taken up, while the extent of the damage was yet to be assessed. Deputy inspector of factories V. Suresh said five HPCL fire tenders had been deployed to contain the fire. Though it had been brought under control, smoke was still billowing from the pitch, causing concern among employees and the public, he said.

Regional fire officer Niranjan Reddy said fires were still burning at two locations, and fire tenders were using foam to extinguish them. The incident caused panic among employees after videos of the fire circulated on social media. Employees were evacuated as a precautionary measure. They had heard a blast before the fire broke out, Niranjan Reddy said.

Fire Incident at HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery



A fire incident was reported at the pitch intermediate storage tank at Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), at around 10 PM on November 2, 2026.



Fire & Safety Team of Visakh Refinery promptly activated… — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) November 2, 2026