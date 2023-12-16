इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 01:18:24      انڈین آواز

Winter session of Delhi assembly begins

Published On: By

AMN

The two-day winter session of the Delhi assembly began on Friday. During the question hour, BJP leaders asked questions related to admissions under the EWS quota, rising air pollution levels in the city and steps taken by the government to control it, and MLA Local Area Development Funds.

In response to the air pollution question, Minister of Environment, Forest and Wildlife Gopal Rai said, the government is taking sufficient steps to reduce the pollution in the city and as a result 31 per cent pollution has reduced. While, Cabinet Minister Saurab Bhardwaj informed that MLA Local Area Development Funds have been increased from 4 to 7 crore rupees.

Minister of Finance Atishi introduced the ‘Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023′ in the house. The Delhi Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2023’ introduced by Minister Atishi passed in the house.
In view of the security breach witnessed at the parliament recently, tight security arrangements have been done inside and outside of the Delhi Assembly.

