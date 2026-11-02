Top Lip Balms for Dry, Pigmented and Chapped Lips

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 11:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dry, flaky lips are easy to notice, but pigmentation can make lip care a little more complicated. Sun exposure, dryness, and repeated irritation can affect how the lips look over time, while a basic moisturising balm may not address every concern. This has led to lip balms that combine moisturising ingredients with SPF and targeted actives.

If you are looking for the best lip balm in India, it is important to look beyond flavour or tint and check what the formula actually does to help target dry and chapped lips. Here are 6 options that cover different lip-care needs, from deep moisturisation and barrier support to pigmentation care and sun protection.

1. Chemist At Play Cherry Lip Balm SPF 50 PA++++

Chemist At Play Cherry Lip Balm combines Kojic Acid, Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid and Tri-Peptides with SPF 50 PA++++. The tinted formula gives the lips a soft cherry colour while addressing dryness, pigmentation and sun exposure in one product.

Kojic Acid helps improve the appearance of dark spots and uneven lip tone, while Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture to keep dry lips feeling smoother. Ceramides support the lip barrier and help reduce moisture loss, and the peptide blend adds conditioning benefits. The formula also provides 24-hour moisturisation and is designed for chapped, dry and pigmented lips.

2. Pilgrim Vitamin C Tinted Lip Balm SPF 50 PA++++

Pilgrim’s Vitamin C Tinted Lip Balm combines Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and Spanish Squalane with SPF 50 PA++++ protection. The formula is designed to moisturise chapped lips while helping improve the appearance of pigmentation.

Vitamin C adds brightening and antioxidant benefits, while Vitamin E helps condition dry lips. Jojoba Oil and Squalane provide nourishment and help keep the lips soft without making the formula feel overly heavy.

It also gives a sheer tint and glossy finish, making it suitable for someone who wants lip care with a little colour. The SPF 50 PA++++ rating adds protection against UV exposure, which is relevant when pigmentation is one of the concerns being addressed.

3. Dot & Key Ceramide + Peptide Lip Balm SPF 50+ PA+++

Dot & Key’s Ceramide + Peptide Lip Balm focuses on barrier care, hydration, and UV protection. It contains five essential ceramides, peptides, avocado oil and shea butter, along with SPF 50+ protection.

Ceramides may help strengthen a weakened lip barrier and reduce moisture loss, while shea butter and avocado oil provide emollient benefits for dry, flaky lips. Peptides provide hydration and are included to support a smoother, fuller-looking appearance.

4. Foxtale Brightening Lip Balm SPF 30

Foxtale’s Brightening Lip Balm combines Peptides, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Microspheres with SPF 30. It is designed around three key concerns: hydration, chapped lips and the appearance of pigmentation.

Hyaluronic Acid Microspheres help provide moisture, while Vitamin C supports brighter-looking lips and Peptides add conditioning benefits. The formula has a high-shine finish and comes in tinted variants that can add colour while helping even out the appearance of pigmentation around the mouth.

5. Be Bodywise Pigmentation Repair Lip Balm SPF 30

Be Bodywise Pigmentation Repair Lip Balm combines niacinamide and Vitamin C with shea and cocoa butter. It is formulated specifically around pigmentation while also addressing dryness and chapping.

Niacinamide can help improve the appearance of uneven tone and support the skin barrier, while Vitamin C provides brightening benefits. Shea and cocoa butter add richer moisturising properties, helping soften dry and damaged lips.

The balm also provides SPF 30 PA+++ protection against UVA and UVB exposure. For lips that feel rough while also appearing darker or uneven, the combination of moisturising and brightening ingredients makes it easy to manage dry and chapped lips.

6. The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Lip Balm SPF 50

The Derma Co’s 1% Kojic Acid Lip Balm combines Kojic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, Hyaluronic Acid and a Peptide Complex with SPF 50 protection. The formula is aimed particularly at dark and pigmented lips while providing hydration for dry and chapped skin.

With a higher SPF and multiple pigmentation-focused ingredients, this formula is suited to people who want their lip balm to address both sun exposure and uneven-looking lips

.What to Look for in a Lip Balm?

The right formula depends on what your lips actually need. If dryness and flaking are the main problems, look for ingredients such as Ceramides or Hyaluronic acid that can support moisture and reduce the feeling of tightness. SPF also matters because regular sun exposure can contribute to lip discolouration.

If your lips are frequently chapped, barrier-supporting ingredients are worth prioritising over a balm that only provides a temporary glossy finish.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Lip care can go wrong when a few simple things are overlooked:

Skipping SPF during the day: Lips are exposed to UV rays too, so leaving sun protection out can work against your efforts to manage pigmentation.

Lips are exposed to UV rays too, so leaving sun protection out can work against your efforts to manage pigmentation. Over-exfoliating flaky lips: Peeling or scrubbing dry skin away can leave the lips more irritated, especially when they are already cracked.

Peeling or scrubbing dry skin away can leave the lips more irritated, especially when they are already cracked. Changing products too often: Pigmentation and dryness usually do not change overnight. Constantly switching between products makes it harder to tell what is actually working.

Pigmentation and dryness usually do not change overnight. Constantly switching between products makes it harder to tell what is actually working. Ignoring irritation: Burning, persistent redness or worsening dryness is not something to push through just because a product is marketed for pigmentation or repair.

Burning, persistent redness or worsening dryness is not something to push through just because a product is marketed for pigmentation or repair. Licking dry lips repeatedly: It may provide temporary relief, but frequent licking can leave the lips even drier as the moisture evaporates.

Conclusion

Dryness, chapping or uneven lip tone can take time to improve, so there is no need to expect an overnight change. What matters more is keeping lip care consistent and choosing a formula that suits your main concern.

A cherry lip balm with moisturising ingredients and sun protection can be a simple choice if you want to care for dry lips while also adding a little colour. With regular care and better protection from dryness and sun exposure, your lips can gradually feel softer and look healthier.