Eye Specialists Warn Against Diwali Firecracker Risks

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Our Correspondent

Diwali’s vibrant celebrations, illuminated homes and dazzling fireworks bring joy and excitement, but the festivities also carry a serious health risk that is often overlooked. Firecracker explosions, flying sparks and chemical particles can cause severe eye injuries, sometimes leading to permanent vision loss.

Significantly, even those who do not light firecrackers are vulnerable as bystanders. Eye specialists are therefore urging people to exercise caution and seek immediate medical attention in case of an injury, warning that seemingly minor damage can have serious consequences if treatment is delayed.

Most firework injuries that occur during this season have a direct impact on the eyes, causing serious injuries. Year on year, eye injuries due to firecrackers have been going up gradually.

“Firecracker-related eye injuries are often more serious than they initially appear. Even when the external injury seems minor, the impact can extend to deeper structures of the eye, potentially threatening vision. Delayed treatment or attempts to manage such injuries at home can further complicate recovery. In case of a firecracker accident involving the eyes, avoid applying pressure, rubbing the eye or attempting to remove any embedded particles. Seek immediate evaluation by an eye specialist. This Diwali, let us remember that protecting our vision is just as important as celebrating the festival.” says Dr Amod Nayak Head of Clinical Services of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Eye Injuries Due to Firecrackers:

Eyes are one of the most delicate organs of the human body. Even a small spark or particle can damage the eye significantly. Along with people who handle firecrackers, bystanders are also at risk of sustaining eye injuries.

Common eye injuries during Diwali include:

Corneal abrasions: Small particles, ash or sparks can irritate the cornea, the transparent front surface of the eye. This will cause pain, redness, watering and sensitivity to light.

Globe rupture: It occurs when the force of an explosion ruptures the eyeball.

Burn injuries: Hot sparks or flames can burn the eyelids, eyelashes and the surface of the eye.

Conjunctival burns: Damage to the thin membrane covering the white part of the eye due to heat or chemicals.

Foreign bodies in the eye: Dust, debris and explosive particles can enter the eye. This will lead to irritation and other potential damage.

Bleeding inside the eye: The impact of a firecracker explosion can damage delicate blood vessels inside the eye and cause internal bleeding.

Retinal injuries: Powerful blasts can cause serious damage to the retina. This will result in blurred vision or permanent vision loss.

Chemical injuries: Crackers with high chemical content can irritate or burn the eyes when the chemicals enter the eyes.

Tips to Prevent Eye Injuries During Diwali:

Always burst crackers in an open space, wear protective gear and wash your hands with clean water.

Maintain an arm’s distance while lighting firecrackers and at least five metres while watching. Never hold a cracker close to your face or lean over it.

Remove your contact lenses before going out to burst firecrackers. Do not wear synthetic clothing and wear proper footwear while bursting crackers.

Defuse used fireworks properly by soaking them in a bucket of water before disposal.

Keep fireworks away from the face, hair and clothing.

Keep a bucket of water and sand readily available for accidental fires.

Store fireworks in a closed box in a safe location, away from the reach of children.

Never try to handle an unexploded firework because it may ignite unexpectedly. Do not approach it immediately or attempt to relight it.

Wash your eyes and face properly after handling fireworks.

Don’t allow children to burst firecrackers without supervision.

Tips to Follow in Case of Eye Injuries:

In case of eye injuries caused by firecrackers, seek medical attention immediately. However, quick tips can help in protecting vision.

If smoke, dust or ash irritates your eyes, rubbing can worsen the irritation and potentially cause injury. Wash your eyes with clean water for at least 20 minutes. If the irritation doesn’t settle, seek medical advice.

Do not touch your eyes without washing your hands.

Do not try to remove particles or foreign objects from the eyes.

Do not apply ointments, eye drops or home remedies without medical supervision.

In case of a suspected penetrating injury, do not rinse or press on the eye. Protect it with a rigid shield without applying pressure and seek emergency care immediately.

The public should never delay seeking medical attention, even if the injury appears to be minor or vision remains intact. Pain, redness, blurred vision, light sensitivity or persistent watering after a firecracker incident should be assessed promptly.