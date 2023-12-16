Govt approves declaration of Surat Airport as International Airport

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an International Airport on Friday. This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape.

A statement issued by the Government said,Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travelers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries. It added that this strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region.



The statement said that Surat, a rapidly growing city in India, has demonstrated remarkable economic prowess and industrial development. Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport’s international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development.