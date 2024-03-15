FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2024 06:21:16      انڈین آواز

Piyush Goyal Releases Salary Dues To National Textile Corporation Employees 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (15th March 2024) released salary dues to the employees working in mills of National Textile Corporation (NTC) who were working on half of their salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, at an event in Mumbai. 

Mr. Goyal emphasized the efforts of the NTC team to comprehend the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) system and bring transparency to the entire process. He mentioned that despite facing challenges, they managed to sell TDRs, enabling the government to fulfill NTC employees’ salary dues up to December 2021.

Additionally, Mr. Goyal reassured employees that the remaining 50% of their salary dues up to August 2022 would be paid within the next 30 to 40 days. Minister assured the rehabilitation of the houses or chawls of NTC workers. He mentioned completing documentation for the rehabilitation process and discussing it with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mr. Goyal announced that the Maharashtra Government has responded positively and will get approval for the rehabilitation project soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart