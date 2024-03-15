Piyush Goyal Releases Salary Dues To National Textile Corporation Employees 

AMN

Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (15th March 2024) released salary dues to the employees working in mills of National Textile Corporation (NTC) who were working on half of their salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, at an event in Mumbai.

Mr. Goyal emphasized the efforts of the NTC team to comprehend the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) system and bring transparency to the entire process. He mentioned that despite facing challenges, they managed to sell TDRs, enabling the government to fulfill NTC employees’ salary dues up to December 2021.

Additionally, Mr. Goyal reassured employees that the remaining 50% of their salary dues up to August 2022 would be paid within the next 30 to 40 days. Minister assured the rehabilitation of the houses or chawls of NTC workers. He mentioned completing documentation for the rehabilitation process and discussing it with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mr. Goyal announced that the Maharashtra Government has responded positively and will get approval for the rehabilitation project soon.