इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2024 11:57:17      انڈین آواز
NIA busts cross border smuggling network of arms, ammunition, arrests key accused from Mizoram

AMN

The National Investigation Agency, NIA has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case. The accused Lalngaihawma has been nabbed from Aizwal, Mizoram. The agency said, the accused, along with others was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border.

NIA said the accused was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border. As part of their conspiracy, they distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

