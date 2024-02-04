NIA busts cross border smuggling network of arms, ammunition, arrests key accused from Mizoram

AMN

The National Investigation Agency, NIA has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case. The accused Lalngaihawma has been nabbed from Aizwal, Mizoram. The agency said, the accused, along with others was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border.



NIA said the accused was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border. As part of their conspiracy, they distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.