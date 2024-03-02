इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 10:39:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra’s gross state domestic product has grown by 10%: Ajit Pawar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) has grown by 10 percent in the current fiscal and the government is committed to ensure that revenue deficit doesn’t cross the prescribed limit.

Replying to a debate in the legislative assembly today on the interim budget for FY 2024-25 presented in the Lower House earlier this week, Pawar said the fiscal deficit — gap between government’s income and expenditure — has been restricted at 2.32 percent of state GDP. He said that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue of the state has increased by 19.09 percent, which is the highest for a state in the country. The share of the state is 15.82 percent in the country.

Mr. Pawar said the state’s current debt is 18.02 percent of the GSDP, though it can borrow up to 25 percent.

The deputy CM maintained that the interim budget, in which total expenditure for the next fiscal year was pegged at Rs 6,00,522 crore with a revenue deficit of Rs 9,734 crore, focuses on agriculture, education, public works, health and medical education, social justice, among other segments. He stated that apart from this, thrust has been given on infrastructure development to facilitate industrial growth.

Mr. Pawar noted the government was pro-farmer and highlighted measures taken for cultivators, including providing benefit of crop insurance to them, contributing Rs 6,000 (per eligible farmer, per year) in the centrally sponsored Namo Shetkari Sanman scheme as well as providing essential foodgrains at subsidised rates.

He said Mahananda Dairy, a state government entity, will be handed over to any institution which gives the best proposal for managing it, and rejected speculations that the undertaking has been handed over to a Gujarat-based organisation.

Opposition members staged a walkout protesting against Pawar’s reply and stating that common people had not got any relief in the interim budget.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart