K’taka wins five Gold in Swimming in Khelo India



Karnataka won 5 gold in the swimming today followed by Maharashtra with 3 gold.

Assam girl Shivangi Sarma clinched 2 gold in swimming. In wrestling, Haryana clinched 7 Gold medal so far. Haryana’s Rahul, Ajay, Manju won gold in their categories in wrestling.

Maharashtra is leading the medals tally with a total of 147 medals including 40 gold. Haryana is in the second position with a total 107 medals that include 35 gold.

It was a day of individual brilliance in the swimming pool as several young talents rose up to the occasions. Assam’s Shivangi Sarma clinched gold in 200 and 800-meter freestyle. Now her aim is to win medal in Asian games.

Karnataka’s Khusi Dinesh also got 2 gold in under 17 category. Another Karnataka swimmer Sambhavv grabbed the title in 200-meter boys freestyle and he is delighted to win a Gold in Khelo India.

Tamilnadu’s Dhanush won Gold in the 100-meter breaststroke. Rajasthan girl Usha, Arunachal’s Golom Tinku and Maharastra’s Sanket also excelled in weightlifting.