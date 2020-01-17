India set a target of 341 runs for Australia in 2nd ODI



India has set a target of 341 runs for Australia in the second One-Day International being played at Rajkot. India scored 340 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan scored 96 and Rohit Sharma 42 while K L Rahul made 80 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli was out for 78.

Earlier Australia won the toss and elected to field.

The visitors registered an emphatic win over hosts by 10 wickets in the first ODI played in Mumbai on Tuesday and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.