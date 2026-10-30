ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 11:34 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Science Desk

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket at 11:51 PM IST tonight. The liftoff will take place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This mission marks the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The rocket will deploy the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). NVS-03 is the third, second-generation navigation satellite designed to maintain and boost the continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. To enhance precise positioning, the satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock alongside procured ones.

The NavIC system provides positioning, navigation, and timing services covering the Indian mainland and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders. A successful deployment tonight will restore NavIC’s basic operational requirements to four satellites, laying the groundwork for upcoming NVS-04 and NVS-05 launches to fully stabilise India’s independent navigation capabilities.