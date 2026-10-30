The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SCIENCE / TECH

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota

30 October 2026 11:34 AM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 11:34 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Science Desk

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket at 11:51 PM IST tonight. The liftoff will take place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This mission marks the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The rocket will deploy the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). NVS-03 is the third, second-generation navigation satellite designed to maintain and boost the continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. To enhance precise positioning, the satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock alongside procured ones.

The NavIC system provides positioning, navigation, and timing services covering the Indian mainland and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders. A successful deployment tonight will restore NavIC’s basic operational requirements to four satellites, laying the groundwork for upcoming NVS-04 and NVS-05 launches to fully stabilise India’s independent navigation capabilities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ SCIENCE / TECH

Belgian-born scientist Francis Halzen wins Nobel Prize in Physics for neutrino research

7 October 2026 12:48 AM
REGIONAL AWAAZ SCIENCE / TECH

Nehru Planetarium Upgrades Facilities to Enhance Visitor Experience

27 September 2026 9:59 PM
DEFENCE REGIONAL AWAAZ SCIENCE / TECH

West Bengal approves DRDO’s proposal to set up missile testing range in Purba Medinipur

13 September 2026 8:56 PM

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

SC Collegium approves names of 11 HC judges for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

30 October 2026 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO Updates: M K Sons Fine Jewels Subscribed 5.04 Times; Bombay Coated & Special Steels Gets 3.73 Times

30 October 2026 9:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex Gains 308 Points, Nifty Reclaims 23,000 as IT and Pharma Stocks Lead Recovery

30 October 2026 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Nepal agree to strengthen border security

30 October 2026 9:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments