Khelo India UP wins gold in mix team U-21 category in 10-meter air pistol



In the Khelo India Uttar Pradesh won gold in mix team event under 21 category in 10-meter air pistol. Devanshi Dhama and Shravan Kumar represented UP team in the shooting. Delhi settled for silver in this event. In Lawn Bowls, Assam boys team secured a bronze in Triples event while girls team entered into the final in Four categories. Today, a total of 37 medals to be decided in shooting, swimming, lawn bowls, wrestling, kho kho and weightlifting. Maharastra is leading the medal tally with 42 gold followed by Haryana with 36 gold.