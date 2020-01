Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunnewaran today sneaked into the Australian Open men’s singles main draw as a lucky loser.

He lost the final qualifying round to Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis in straight sets. However, he was fortunate to make the main draw as one of the direct entrants withdrew from the tournament.

Gunnewaran may run into world number two Novak Djokovic if he clears the first hurdle. It will be Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.