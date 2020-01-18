India and Australia to play third and decisive ODI match at Bengaluru tomorrow



In cricket, a coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face Australia in the third and deciding One-Day International match at Bengaluru tomorrow.

The match will be played from 1.30 pm. It promises a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

India showed commendable character in Rajkot yesterday to defeat Australia by 36 runs after 10-wicket loss in Mumbai in the first ODI. The three-match series is now at level 1-1.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were injured during the 2nd ODI. A BCCI statement said, they are progressing well and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken before the match tomorrow.